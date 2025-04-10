Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Price Performance
YI stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. 111 has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 111
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
