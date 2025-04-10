Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Price Performance

YI stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. 111 has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 111

About 111

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 111 by 43,619.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 305,339 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in 111 during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.