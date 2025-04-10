Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D-)” Rating for 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

908 Devices Stock Up 10.5 %

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

908 Devices stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

