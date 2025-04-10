Financial Contrast: iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iEntertainment Network and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00

Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games $8.69 million 0.36 -$13.05 million ($0.62) -1.33

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Motorsport Games”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games 52.74% 215.50% 52.86%

Risk and Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of -2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats iEntertainment Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

