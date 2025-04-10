Susquehanna Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Melius raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.