UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Price

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Cabot has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,961,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 141,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 10,385.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.