Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $152.79 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,757,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.