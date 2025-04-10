Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.25.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $285.30 on Monday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 38.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

