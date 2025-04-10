Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Up 12.6 %

MBUU opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $556.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Malibu Boats by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 28.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.