Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAMI opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06. Acadian Asset Management has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $968.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 1,000.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

