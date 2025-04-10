Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.09.

BNS stock opened at C$65.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.32. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$60.68 and a 1 year high of C$80.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

