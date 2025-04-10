UBS Group Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $45.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $923.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

