UBS Group Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $189.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.87.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $168.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,891,897. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 95,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

