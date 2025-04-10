MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.