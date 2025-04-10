MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
Shares of MEIP stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.