Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Shares of KTOS opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,482 shares in the company, valued at $33,398,150.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,241.39. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,567 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

