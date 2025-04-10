Children’s Place (PLCE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $374.32 million for the quarter.

Children’s Place Trading Up 15.3 %

PLCE stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

