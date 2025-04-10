Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 23.8 %

DAL opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $328,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.