Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price objective on Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

Saputo Trading Up 3.4 %

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$22.59 and a 12-month high of C$32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -203.48%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.