Pete Raby Buys 13,500 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Pete Raby acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £24,570 ($31,395.35).

Pete Raby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Pete Raby sold 48,253 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.61), for a total value of £98,436.12 ($125,780.88).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

MGAM stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £515.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.20 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347 ($4.43).

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

Morgan Advanced Materials ( LON:MGAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

