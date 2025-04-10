Chris Grigg Buys 18,000 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Grigg acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £73,980 ($94,531.05).

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at GBX 385.90 ($4.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 551.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.04. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 376 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 682.60 ($8.72).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -202.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.86) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

