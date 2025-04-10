James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Insider Acquires £7,326 in Stock

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Oliver bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £7,326 ($9,361.10).

JHD opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34. James Halstead plc has a 52-week low of GBX 127.50 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 207 ($2.65). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.95.

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. James Halstead had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

