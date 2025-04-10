Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

ICG opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.79. Intchains Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million. Intchains Group had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

