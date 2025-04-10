Robert W. Baird Downgrades Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Arhaus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arhaus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arhaus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.