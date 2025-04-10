StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.93. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 985,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,395.83. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,251,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,075,643.66. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,967. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

