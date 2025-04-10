Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 11.7% – Time to Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.02 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 53.86 ($0.69). 5,468,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,104,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWR

Ceres Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.60. The company has a market capitalization of £101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,701.11). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.