Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.65. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 661,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,164,000 after purchasing an additional 396,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

