Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
