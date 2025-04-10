Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

