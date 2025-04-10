GoldMining (GLDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of GLDG opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.07. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on GoldMining from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

