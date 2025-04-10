KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $350.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.