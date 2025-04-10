Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.24. 15,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 28,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

About Coda Octopus Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

