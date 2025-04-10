Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.24. 15,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 28,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million.
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
