iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap UK stocks, hedged against movements in the pound for US investors. HEWU was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
