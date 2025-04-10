Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 729,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 350,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Banyan Gold Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.
Banyan Gold Company Profile
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
