Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $29.73. 63,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 53,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $283.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

