Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 9th (ABBV, AIRG, AN, CINF, CUZ, DDS, DG, FORA, GIII, HCA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 9th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$124.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$141.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

