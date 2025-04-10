Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 380,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 83,206 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $27.62.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 5.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $760.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.