Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 380,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 83,206 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $27.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $760.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

