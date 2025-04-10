Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$4.68. 790,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 888,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$906.30 million, a PE ratio of -30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

