Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 10630243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.99 ($0.04).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 830 ($10.61) to GBX 770 ($9.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
