Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.36 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.15 ($0.56), with a volume of 1579074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.55 ($0.57).
Separately, Shore Capital raised Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
About Strix Group
Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.
Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.
