Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69), with a volume of 1250579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.90 ($0.71).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £167.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.61.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 earnings per share for the current year.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

In related news, insider Chris Hough acquired 30,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($23,383.59). Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

