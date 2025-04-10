Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 80.19 ($1.02), with a volume of 11436363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.04).

Card Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £283.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.45.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

