SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 699,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SK Telecom by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2,337.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 65,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

