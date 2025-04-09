Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
STRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.