Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

STRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

STRL traded up $20.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. 1,854,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,474. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.