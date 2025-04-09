Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 1,369,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,600. The company has a market cap of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.60. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

