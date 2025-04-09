Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.53. 886,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,034,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $779.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

