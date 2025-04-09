Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.30 and last traded at C$23.41, with a volume of 35535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PET. Barclays raised their price target on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.53.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

