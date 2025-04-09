Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $32.39. 1,408,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,319,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

