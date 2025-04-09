Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.24 and last traded at $167.06, with a volume of 97923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.
Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.78.
Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
