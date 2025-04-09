Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.24 and last traded at $167.06, with a volume of 97923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.78.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.