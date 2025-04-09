Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 39,821,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 29,300,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,117,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $213,177,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

