iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 1633699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after buying an additional 286,730 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 175,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

