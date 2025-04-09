Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 88972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 256,421 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

