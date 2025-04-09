iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.85 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 2740918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 184,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

